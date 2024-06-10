Dorsal Capital Management LP Has $90.24 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dorsal Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. V.F. makes up about 2.8% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $90,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.