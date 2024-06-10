DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of DBL opened at $15.13 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
