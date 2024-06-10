Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.76

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 15283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,082 shares of company stock worth $131,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

