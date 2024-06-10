Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.98 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

