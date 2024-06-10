Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 1,935,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,014,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

