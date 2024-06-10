Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Entergy worth $203,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

