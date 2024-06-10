Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $86,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

