Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 685,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,660,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $7,590,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 355,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 645,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

