Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $76,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,205,683. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $130.94 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

