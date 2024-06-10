Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $94,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

