Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 84,418 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.26% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $73,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

GTO opened at $46.33 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

