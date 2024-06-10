Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 162,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $76,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.72 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

