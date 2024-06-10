Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $81,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $365,933,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,287,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.