Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $71.41 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $71,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

