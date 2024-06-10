Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $73.71 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $73,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 37 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,438.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,348.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,257.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

