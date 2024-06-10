Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $94.83 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $94,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares in the company, valued at $110,837,960,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $30,756,887.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares in the company, valued at $110,837,960,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,265,387. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.82 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

