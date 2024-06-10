Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $86,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,523,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

