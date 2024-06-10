Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $88,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $196.60 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $180.81 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

