Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 229,638 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $88,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

GE stock opened at $161.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

