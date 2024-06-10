Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,645 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $85,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,328,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $192.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $193.53.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

