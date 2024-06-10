Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of National Grid worth $87,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in National Grid by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

