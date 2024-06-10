Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,172 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $91,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $314.68 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.68 and its 200-day moving average is $362.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

