Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $87,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $44,842,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,296,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000.

IYG stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

