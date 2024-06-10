Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,031 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $71,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.