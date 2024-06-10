Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,031 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $71,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.