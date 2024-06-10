Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Dominion Energy worth $79,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

