Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $221.73 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Applied Materials by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

