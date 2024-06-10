ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $16.67 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- When GameStop Stock Spikes, Here’s the 7 Meme Stocks That Follow
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.