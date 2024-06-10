ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $16.67 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

