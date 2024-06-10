ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.99.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
