ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.50.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
