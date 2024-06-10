ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.50.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

