European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.
EWCZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
European Wax Center stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $714.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
