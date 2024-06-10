European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 199,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,812 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $714.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.