Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.