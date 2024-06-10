Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 609 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $259.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.32 and its 200-day moving average is $253.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

