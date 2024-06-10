Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MUB opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

