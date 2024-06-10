Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of AES opened at $19.87 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

