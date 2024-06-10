Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

