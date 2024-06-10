Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of 99 Acquisition Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNAG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,501,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,986,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 99 Acquisition Group stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

