Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $155.88 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

