Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $84,157,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 490,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,627,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $182.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

