Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.