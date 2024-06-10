Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $175.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.28.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

