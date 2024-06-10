Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.39 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

