Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $782,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

