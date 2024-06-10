Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 568,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 169,966 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corning by 352,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 161,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Corning by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.52.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.