Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.50

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 109937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

