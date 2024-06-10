Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head to Head Survey

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fangdd Network Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $40.13 million 0.07 -$12.92 million N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $225.12 million 118.27 $316.64 million $5.02 6.14

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Fangdd Network Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

(Get Free Report)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.