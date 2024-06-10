Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) to Issue Dividend of $8.80

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 8.80 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMCB stock opened at $985.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $932.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $993.20. The firm has a market cap of $728.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $30.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

