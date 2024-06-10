FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $35.87 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

