FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx stock opened at $247.73 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

