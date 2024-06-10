FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.79. The stock had a trading volume of 104,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,737. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.01 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.58.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

