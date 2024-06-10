Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.